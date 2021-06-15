Chris Pratt: Each child is unique and special

Chris Pratt thinks each child is "unique and special".
The 41-year-old actor - who has Jack, eight, with his ex-wife Anna Faris and 10-month-old Lyla with Katherine Schwarzenegger - has revealed how becoming a dad for the second time has changed his perceptions of parenthood.
He explained to 'Daily Pop': "The greatest gift that I've seen so far, the second child really shows you the uniqueness of the first child.
"When you have one child, you just think, 'Oh that's what babies are like.' And then a second child comes along, and they might do things differently from the get-go, and you say, 'Oh wow, OK so that was actually unique what my first child had done.' Each child is unique and special and they're not just punched out of a mold."
Chris recently described his son as a "great big brother".
The Hollywood star thinks Jack has done a "great job" of being kind and considerate towards Lyla, and he loves seeing his children spend quality time together.
Chris said: "Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be nine and she'll be a year old.
"He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet.
"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her. You know, he's a great big brother."
Despite being a film star, Chris is now keen to live a quiet life with his kids and Katherine.
The actor - who married the brunette beauty in 2019 - explained: "I have two children now, so I'm really hoping by then I'll be a grandfather. I hope I have more children.
"I hope I'm doing a lot of fishing, a lot of farming, and a lot of golfing."
