Chris Pratt loves seeing his kids together

Chris Pratt's son is a "great big brother".
The 41-year-old actor thinks eight-year-old Jack - who he has with ex-wife Anna Faris - has done a "great job" of being kind and considerate towards his and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's 10-month-old daughter Lyla and he loves seeing his children interact together.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Their birthdays are in August, he's gonna be nine and she'll be a year old.
"He's really great with her. He just loves her. He's so gentle and sweet.
"She always wants to pull his glasses off his face and he's very patient with her. You know, he's a great big brother."
Chris can next be seen as former soldier Dan Forester in 'The Tomorrow War' - in which time travelers from 30 years in the future return to the present day to warn of an impending alien invasion - and the plot got the actor thinking of where he'd like his own life to be in three decades time.
It seems the actor wants to be leading a quiet life, surrounded by a large family.
He said: "I have two children now, so I'm really hoping by then I'll be a grandfather. I hope I have more children. I hope I'm doing a lot of fishing, a lot of farming, and a lot of golfing."
Chris' character in the film has a young daughter, so he admitted the story "really, really resonated" with him.
He said: "I have a daughter now, and so for playing a girl dad, it helped that I am a girl dad.
"Parent and child relationships are a big focus in this film, as well as redemption and second chances, and so all that stuff really, really resonated with me."
Meanwhile, Chris previously hailed his wife as his "hero" for going through pregnancy and birth through the coronavirus pandemic.
He shared: "Katherine got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough.
"You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard. It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress. But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."
