Chris Pratt praises Katherine Schwarzenegger's patience and devotion

Chris Pratt loves Katherine Schwarzenegger's "patience and devotion".
The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star posted a sweet tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary, as he listed some of the things he loved about his spouse in a sweet Instagram story post.
When one fan asked Chris what his favourite things about Katherine were, he replied: "Her smile; her patience; her fortitude; her devotion, as a mother, as a wife; her faith."
Meanwhile, Chris previously hailed his wife as his "hero" following the birth of their daughter.
He shared: "Katherine got pregnant just before the pandemic struck. I'm telling you, that is not easy. For any new moms who had to go through that and do that, it's tough.
"You can't bring anyone to these doctor appointments [and when] you go in to give birth to your baby, they're like, 'Do you have your mask?' It's hard. It's made everything a lot harder, but especially, I think, childbirth and pregnancy cause obviously you're concerned about your own health, but now when you have, like, a little infant around. It just adds a whole new degree of stress. But she handled it so well, she never missed a beat. She's my hero ... She's a fantastic woman. I'm a lucky man."
Chris - who also has Jack, eight, with his ex Anna Faris - and Katherine welcomed their daughter last year, and announced the news with a sweet post on Instagram in matching posts.
They read: "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. We couldn't be happier and we feel extremely blessed! Love, Katherine and Chris."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.