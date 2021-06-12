Chris Pratt Returns to His ‘Average Guy’ Roots in ‘The Tomorrow War’

In Prime Video’s flashy new alien-invasion movie The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord) is saving the world — again.
“But this time,” says director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie), “Chris wanted to play an average guy.” Make that slightly nerdy science teacher and Army vet Dan Forester, a family man who yearns for a chance to do something impactful. He soon gets that chance, and much more.
Meet Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy in 'The Boys' Season 3 First Look (PHOTO)
During a televised World Cup Final game in 2022, a group of American military land on the field, announcing that they are from the year 2051, a future where vicious extraterrestrials with deadly tentacles are erasing mankind. Dan is among the citizens recruited to time-travel nearly three decades into the future (“Only certain people qualify to go,” McKay teases), and with his background, Dan quickly becomes a leader in the fight.
Amid the bloody action, Dan also faces an emotional dilemma, sparked by his interactions with brilliant scientist Romeo Command (Yvonne Strahovski).
“There’s a little bit of It’s a Wonderful Life buried in this time-travel [story],” McKay notes. And while Dan changes the planet’s future, he’ll have to change his own as well.
The Tomorrow War, Movie Premiere, Friday, July 2, Amazon Prime Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.