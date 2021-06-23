Chris Pratt to spend 'a lot of time' with family over the summer

Chris Pratt wants to spend “a lot of family time” with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and their daughter over the summer.
The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ star is set to take Katherine, their 10-month-old daughter Lyla, and Chris’ eight-year-old son Jack – whom he has with his ex-wife Anna Faris – to the family’s holiday home in Montecito, California, in the coming weeks, where sources say they’ll be spending plenty of quality time together.
An insider said: "They both love Montecito. They celebrated their wedding anniversary there earlier this month and rented a house so they can spend the summer there. Kat is very happy to be out of LA for the summer. They plan on spending a lot of family time together."
The vacation will be a nice change of pace for the couple, who have been working non-stop since they tied the knot in 2019.
The source added: "Since they got married, their lives have been a whirlwind. Between Chris's intense work schedule, the baby and moving into a new house, Kat does have moments when she feels overwhelmed. Maria [Shriver, Katherine's mother] helps out a lot too. She is a very involved grandmother."
And when Chris and Katherine head out on dates without their kids, they love to go for walks or grab a coffee together.
Speaking to People magazine, the source said: “They keep dates simple and will go for a walk, get coffee or get lunch. Kat feels very lucky. She always gushes about what an amazing dad Chris is and found it very comforting when she was pregnant that Chris was already a dad. He was amazing with Lyla right away."
Meanwhile, Katherine recently posted on Instagram to mark Chris’ 42nd birthday.
She wrote: "Happy birthday to my love! You're the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!) excellent chef and so much more. I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy! (sic)”
