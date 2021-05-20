Chris Rock advises John Mulaney to hire his ex-wife's divorce lawyer

Chris Rock advised John Mulaney to hire his own ex-wife’s divorce lawyer.
The ‘Top 5’ actor joked his former ‘Saturday Night Live’ co-star would do well out of his split from Anna Marie Tendler if he hired the same person to deal with the proceedings that Malaak Compton-Rock did when they split in 2014 because he lost “so much money” when their divorce was finalised two years later.
Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show’, he told host Jimmy Fallon: “The other night I saw Mulaney. Mulaney's working on new stuff, Mulaney's getting divorced.
"This is how much money I lost in my divorce — I recommended my ex-wife's divorce lawyer. I was like 'You should get this guy, he'll get you your money.' “
Jimmy laughed: "That's a friend!"
Chris added: "This guy is good, 'cause I walked out with nothing. I couldn't even afford the tickets tonight!
“You think I'm joking, but I really did."
News broke last week that John – who endured a 60-day stint in rehab earlier this year - and Anna Marie were to separate after six years, leaving the comic’s wife “heartbroken”.
She said in a statement: "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”
John declined to comment on the news, but it was subsequently reported he has now embarked on a romance with actress Olivia Munn.
A source said: "This is very new, they're taking it slowly. They met at church in Los Angeles."
Meanwhile, Chris – who has Lola, 19, and Zahra, 16, with his ex-wife – recently expressed his sadness that his marriage had ended, though he insisted he “wouldn’t change anything” about his life now.
He said: “Hey, man, it happened, and I wish it didn’t happen, honestly, on some levels. But, you know, it’s got me where I’m at right now. And I wouldn’t change anything.”
