Chris Rock laughs off Will Smith slap during comedy show

Chris Rock joked that he has "got his hearing back" after being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.
The 57-year-old comedian was struck by the 'King Richard' actor at the awards ceremony last month after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head.
Will has been banned by the Academy for 10 years as a result of the shocking incident but Chris poked fun at the situation during a recent performance in California.
According to the Desert Sun newspaper, the 'Everybody Hates Chris' star said: "I'm OK, I have a whole show and I'm not talking about that until I get paid.
"Life is good. I got my hearing back."
It was announced on Friday (08.04.22) that Will has been banned from attending the Oscars for the next decade as a result of the slap, although he was allowed to keep his Best Actor gong for his performance in 'King Richard'.
In a statement released by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith’s behaviour is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."
Will had already resigned from the Academy and apologised to Chris following a backlash after the incident and confirmed that he will "accept and respect" the decision to ban him from the Oscars.
The 53-year-old actor told Page Six: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”
