Chris Rock's brother jokes about Will Smith

Chris Rock's brother has joked about Will Smith's behavior at the Oscars.
The 53-year-old actor smacked Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tony Rock has now joked about the dramatic incident at his own comedy show.
In a video clip obtained by The Shade Room, Tony - one of Chris' six siblings - quipped: "If you think you gonna walk up on this stage, this ain't the mother******* Oscars.
"And if you walk your a** up here, you ain't nominated for s*** but these mother******* hands. Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!"
Tony admitted he didn't really want to open his own show by addressing the controversial incident.
But, he added: "You gonna hit my mother******** brother because your b**** gave you a side-eye?"
Will apologized to Chris after he struck him at the Oscars, conceding that his behavior was "unacceptable and inexcusable".
The Hollywood star - who won the Best Actor gong for his role in 'King Richard' - posted an apology on his Instagram.
He said on the photo-sharing platform: "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.
"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.
"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.
"I am a work in progress."
