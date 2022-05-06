Chris Sullivan to be a dad again

Chris Sullivan is to be a father for a second time.
The 'This is Us' actor took to Instagram shortly after he finished filming the final season of the NBC drama to share a video which revealed he and his wife Rachel Sullivan - who have 21-month-old son Bear - are expecting their second child together.
He wrote: "We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been.
With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come. Watch til the end!
Oh, and a photo of me with Hollywood icon, @griffindunne. (Music by my boys @theavettbrothers) (sic)"
In the clip, Bear is playing in the garden while wearing a T-shirt with "only child" crossed out, and "big brother" written underneath.
The toddler is also clutching onto a sonogram, which he hands to his dad, who opens it up and shows it to the camera.
The couple then revealed they are expecting a baby girl as the screen read: "It's a girl ... arriving Nov 1st ... ish (sic)"
Chris took to Instagram in July 2020 to announce the arrival of their boy.
The 41-year-old star - who is also known for playing Taserface in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' - wrote: "HE HAS ARRIVED! "8lbs of beautiful baby boy. Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman.
"She and baby are resting and recovering well. Everyone is healthy and exhausted. (sic)"
