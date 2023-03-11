Chrishell Stause brands Selling Sunset producers 'manipulative snakes'

Chrishell Stause has branded 'Selling Sunset' producers snakes and accused them of "manipulating" a "fake narrative".

The reality TV realtor is currently filming the sixth season of the hit reality TV show but she has taken a public swipe at the team behind the series in a post on Instagram in which she insisted she doesn't feel "proud" of what she's been working on.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.