Chrishell Stause has "moved on" from Justin Hartley.
The 39-year-old star finalised her divorce from Justin earlier this year, and she's said to be unsurprised by the news that he's already tied the knot with Sofia Pernas.
A source close to the 'Selling Sunset' star - who was married to Justin between 2017 and 2021 - told E! News: "It's not shocking to her. Chrishell knows Justin falls fast and moves quickly.
"She wishes them well and has moved on from that part of her life. She's finally been able to heal her heartbreak and it's taken a while for her to be in a good place."
Chrishell is "doing really well and keeping busy" despite the dramas of this year.
The source added: "You will see her very happy in this upcoming season of 'Selling Sunset'."
Justin - who filed for divorce in November 2019, after working alongside Sofia on 'The Young and the Restless' - and the 31-year-old actress started their romance last year and their wedding ceremony is said to have been "super intimate".
The event took place "very, very recently" and was reportedly attended by Justin's teenage daughter, Isabella.
A source told Us Weekly: "Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on 'The Young and the Restless'. Their chemistry is just off the charts."
Justin previously discussed their burgeoning romance on SiriusXM, admitting to being very happy in his personal life following his split from Chrishell and starting a new relationship with the actress.
Speaking in October, the 44-year-old actor said: "I'm really happy with where I am ... I'm happy with my career. I'm happy with my personal life. I'm healthy, I'm safe."
