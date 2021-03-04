Chrishell Stause: 'I am off men!'

Chrishell Stause is “off men” following her split from Keo Motsepe.
The ‘Selling Sunset’ star confirmed her split from the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional last week, and has now said she has no intentions of jumping into another relationship in the near future, as she’s taking a break from men.
Chrishell referenced the split in the comments of a recent Instagram post, when one fan wrote to her: "That great you're giving praise to Jesus but we all know your fornicating with your boyfriend (sic)”
And she responded: "What kind of holy hell is this?? Well I guess you haven't seen, but I no longer have a bf. So I will be fornicating with only myself for possible eternity as I am off of men. Ask me in a year. Jesus Take the Wheel. (sic)”
The beauty’s comments come after she recently branded Keo as a “liar” when a source close to the dancer claimed he was “heartbroken” over the breakup.
The insider said: "He enjoyed his time with Chrishell and was 100 percent in it. He's had a tough time with his mom's passing, but he really wanted to make his relationship with Chrishell last."
And Chrishell, 39, hit back on social media, writing: "Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me.
"Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100 per cent in it as well, until revelations told to me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying. (sic)”
Chrishell's split from Keo came just days after she and 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley, finally dissolved their two-year marriage, following their November 2019 split.
