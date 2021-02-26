Chrishell Stause splits from Keo Motsepe

Chrishell Stause has split from Keo Motsepe after three months of dating.
The ‘Selling Sunset’ star began a romance with the 31-year-old professional dancer after they met on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, but their relationship wasn’t set to last as sources have now confirmed they’ve already gone their separate ways.
Insiders told TMZ the former couple came to a “mutual decision to end their relationship” after a few months, and that it had “simply run its course”.
The news comes just days after Chrishell, 39, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Justin Hartley, whom she split from in November 2019 after two years of marriage.
Details of their divorce have not been made public, but the 43-year-old actor previously indicated he wanted Chrishell to pay her own legal costs and indicated he didn't want to pay spousal support.
Chrishell previously claimed Justin had told her of his intent to file for divorce over text, and had done so just 45 minutes before the news was made public.
She said: “I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”
However, she later admitted he had threatened to leave on multiple occasions.
She added: “Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f****** want answers. I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.
“If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it].
"I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that? It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.