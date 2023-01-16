Chrissy Teigen and John Legend 'excited by new arrival' By Celebretainment Jan 16, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are both overjoyed by the arrival of their new baby after a "long road".The 37-year-old model - who lost a baby boy named Jack in September 2020 due to pregnancy complications - is feeling excited about the latest addition to their family.A source shared: "They both really wanted to add another baby to the family. It's been a long road."The insider told PEOPLE that Chrissy - who also has Luna, six, and Miles, four, with John - and her baby are both "doing well".Chrissy and John's two older children are "excited" by the new arrival, too.The source said: "It's such an amazing way for them to start the new year."In September, John admitted that the pain of losing his son will never "completely go away". Top Videos The award-winning musician explained that the heartbreak will stay with him for the rest of his life.He said: "That pain is never going to completely go away. You're never exactly the same after you lose someone."John and Chrissy have managed to cope with their heartbreak thanks to their other children.The 44-year-old music star - who has been married to Chrissy since 2013 - explained: "To have two little ones that we could dote on and nurture and enjoy ... They bring us so much joy."We just were able to hold each other through what was a very tough time."John also revealed that he tempered his own excitement after Chrissy announced her latest pregnancy.The 'Who Do We Think We Are' hitmaker said: "There's always this sense of cautious optimism, because you know what it's like to lose one." More from this section Prince Harry invited to reunite with Prince William at relaunch of their old nightclub haunt Ke Hu Quan fights back tears upon accepting his Critics' Choice Award +11 Loyal to Scientology, married to Michael Jackson and in the shadow of her father Elvis Presley... This was the life of Lisa Marie Presley, the Princess of Rock and Roll Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Legend Chrissy Teigen × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Tigers nip Hawks on the road Governor Kelly announces Fiscal 2024 budget Community Blood Center teams up with KC Chiefs Brown County Commission Minutes Judge Patton honored at retirement reception USDA Expands Eligibility, Enhances Benefits for Key Disaster Programs Scotties defeat Peru State JV Scotties top Pirates 67-57 Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrown County, KBI investigating suspicious deathSchool board makes lease offer on sports complex facilityJudge Patton honored at retirement receptionNew Mayor and Administrator sit for first meetingBrobst, Bryce K. 1963-2023Authorities release name of suspect in shooting investigationLinda Lock to retire after 38 years with BCDSBrown, Stephen D.Horton High School Honor RollsAG Kris Kobach nominates Anthony Mattivi to serve as KBI director Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
