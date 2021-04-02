Chrissy Teigen 'coming to terms' with not being able to carry a child again

Chrissy Teigen is still "coming to terms" with not being able to carry a child again.
The Sports Illustrated model - who has Luna Simone, four, and Miles Theodore, two, with her husband John Legend - devastatingly miscarried her son Jack earlier this year and she has now revealed she won't be able to have another baby naturally now and will have to opt for IVF again in the future.
She said: "Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why? But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me - and it's not a failure. I'm so lucky for that. I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption."
And Chrissy also revealed she wants to make IVF more accessible for all families in the future as she knows it's only an option for a few people because of the cost.
Speaking to People magazine, she added: "For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing. It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child."
