Chrissy Teigen deal dropped by Bloomingdales following bullying scandal

Bloomingdales have pulled out of a deal with Chrissy Teigen following her cyberbullying scandal.
Chrissy was recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to kill themselves in private Twitter messages sent when they were just 16, and the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star has since issued a public apology for her actions.
But in response to the scandal on Tuesday (18.05.21), luxury department store chain Bloomingdales dropped out of signing a contract with Chrissy, which would have seen her host a promotional event for the store.
A source told Page Six: “They pretty much had it together … but had to cancel it.”
In their original claims, 26-year-old Courtney said Chrissy – as well as Joy Behar and Courtney Love – had sent them hateful messages on social media both publicly and privately when she was a teenager, after she shot to fame in 2011 for marrying her now ex-husband Doug Hutchison.
They said: “[Chrissy] wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself. Things like, ‘I can’t wait for you to die’.
“And not only her, but Joy Behar had a field day with calling me a ‘s***.’ Courtney Love told me I was a ‘w****.’ People came out of the woodwork to beat up on a kid because she was in a situation that she shouldn’t have been in. There were a lot of celebrities acting like playground bullies. Some of the worst treatment I got was from women, and we’re not going to get anywhere if we keep holding each other back.”
And Chrissy, 35, did not deny the claims, instead saying she feels “lucky” to be “held accountable” for her past actions.
She wrote in a series of tweets: “Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls*** in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll. I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that...
“is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel. I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!
“I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize. I’m so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.
“And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago. (sic)”
