Chrissy Teigen doubts Joe Biden will follow her in four years' time

Chrissy Teigen thinks it'll be a "miracle" if Joe Biden is still following her on Twitter in four years' time.
The 35-year-old model became the first celebrity to be followed by Biden's Presidential account after his Inauguration earlier this week - but Chrissy doesn't expect the situation to last.
Chrissy - who has more than 13 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - wrote on her Twitter account: "A miracle if my potus follow lasts the full four years (sic)"
Chrissy was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor, during his time in the White House, and the billionaire businessman actually blocked her on the social media site.
But the model recently reached out to Biden to ask him to follow her on Twitter.
She wrote: "hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz (sic)"
And after Biden obliged through his new @POTUS account, Chrissy took to Twitter to express her delight.
She said on the platform: "OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!
"my heart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged (sic)"
Chrissy and her Grammy-winning husband John Legend were both in Washington on Wednesday (01.20.21) to witness Biden's Inauguration.
The model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John - previously admitted to taking "pride" in her "trolling" of Trump.
She said: "I’ve actually been a big Donald Trump hater for a long time. If you go back, I’ve been trolling him for about five to seven years now. I’ve been doing this forever and I take pride in that.
"I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be President. It’s insane."
