Chrissy Teigen drops out of show amid bullying controversy

Chrissy Teigen has pulled out of 'Never Have I Ever' amid the Courtney Stodden bullying drama.
The 35-year-old model and presenter had signed up for a voice-over role in one episode of the Netflix show’s upcoming second season but she has now dropped out.
A spokesperson for the comedy series told Variety that the part is expected to be recast.
This comes not long after Courtney - who recently came out as non-binary - accused Teigen, Joy Behar, and Courtney Love of bullying them when they were a teenager, after they shot to fame for their high-profile marriage to Doug Hutchison.
Chrissy issued an apology on Twitter, which read: "Not a lot of people are lucky enough to e held accountable for all their past b******* in front of the entire world. I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll."
However, Courtney - who claims that Chrissy told them to take their own life in bullying messages 10 years ago - said they found it hard to believe Chrissy’s words because she has blocked them on Twitter.
They wrote alongside a screenshot showing Chrissy had blocked them: “I accept her apology and forgive her. But the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter. All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are seeing her “wokeness” is a broken record. (sic)”
