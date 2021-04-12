Chrissy Teigen enjoys 'hangover soup'

Chrissy Teigen’s mom makes her “hangover soup” for after red carpet events.
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star and her husband John Legend share their home with her mother Vilailuck, who is known as Pepper, and her parent loves watching the couple “glamming up” for big events while she’s in the kitchen preparing a chicken broth with tofu and pork balls ready for the morning after.
Pepper said: “It’s full of vitamins. It’s the hangover soup.
“I am never on the red carpet but I’m behind the scenes. I love doing that, watching Chrissy glamming up, looking beautiful. I do sometimes go to the red carpet if John is not available, the Grammys or the MTV awards.
“When I was growing up, never in a million years did I think I’d end up in Beverly Hills.”
Pepper has developed a fan base in her own right thanks to her appearance on Chrissy’s social media channels, much to her surprise.
She said: “I don’t know how that happened. I was just a mom, a grandma, who just enjoys the children and lives with my daughter and her husband. I don’t know how I ended up becoming a public figure myself.”
The 59-year-old matriarch loves cooking for her family and is delighted John and Chrissy’s children, Luna, four, and two-year-old Miles, are growing accustomed to spicy dishes.
She told the Times Weekend: “In Thailand growing up we have no choice. You have to eat what the parents eat. That’s how we started. Luna told me last night she had something she felt was a little spicy.
“Sometimes there’s spice in there and I don’t tell them, and they often don’t even notice.”
