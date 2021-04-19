Chrissy Teigen: Fertility struggles are 'gut-wrenching'

Chrissy Teigen says her fertility struggles have been “gut-wrenching”.
The 35-year-old model endured a devastating pregnancy loss last year as well as welcoming both her children – Luna, four, and Miles, two – via IVF following difficulties conceiving naturally.
And now, Chrissy has said her fertility struggles have taken their toll on her emotionally.
She explained: “I’ve had to let go of so many things, so many really difficult times. Of course, things have been hard for everybody, but for our family especially. We’ve been through the excitement of getting pregnant naturally, and then losing a baby and it’s just been gut-wrenching and crazy. But I can honestly say at this time in my life now and after so much healing and therapy and such a community that has rallied around us, I feel really truly good and feeling very at peace.”
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star – who has her children with her husband John Legend – said she’s happy to see more women talking about their own fertility battles because it helps make the topic “more normalised”.
She told USA Today: “I feel like the more we’re open about talking about something, the more normalised it becomes. I’m happy to be the one to be able to yell loudly from the rooftops and talk about my uterus and talk about my everything. If that’s going to make other women feel that they can do it too, then I will be that person and I’m happy to do it.”
Chrissy also spoke to Refinery29 about her pregnancy loss, where she explained she has been getting in touch with her Thai roots to help her process her son’s death.
She said: “In the Thai culture, you’re very open about death and speaking about death and loss and when someone passes, they’re still very much a part of your life. I’ve kind of been bouncing back and forth between that Thai tradition of keeping your loved one close but also wanting to release him and wanting him to be a part of the Earth again - just spiritually wanting him to be a part of the universe again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.