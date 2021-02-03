Chrissy Teigen: I can still feel kicks in my belly

Chrissy Teigen still feels “kicks” in her belly following her pregnancy loss
The 35-year-old model was struck by tragedy in September when she lost her son – whom she had already named Jack – halfway through her pregnancy, and has now revealed she keeps feeling the sensation of kicking in her belly, despite no longer carrying a child.
Chrissy made the revelation on Twitter when she also revealed Jack should have been born this week, as she added she is undergoing surgery for endometriosis this week.
She wrote: “my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow...but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. (sic)”
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star then posted a video of her stomach visibly twitching, and said the movements “never stop”.
She added: “look at this. I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi - it never stops. (sic)”
Meanwhile, Chrissy – who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend – recently said she will “never” be pregnant again following her loss.
Posting a candid image of herself on Instagram in December, where a small bump was still visible on her stomach three months after losing Jack, she wrote: “This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been. And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.
“But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again. But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys. Xx (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.