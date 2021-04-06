Chrissy Teigen: I want my son to embrace his emotional side

Chrissy Teigen is teaching her son to “embrace” his emotional side.
The 35-year-old model has said her son Miles, two, is already a very “emotional” child, and Chrissy and her husband John Legend – with whom she also has four-year-old daughter Luna – are trying to make sure he understands it’s “okay” to be open about his emotions.
She said: "Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay.
"There is no 'Be a man' in our house. There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."
And whilst Miles is an emotional tot, Chrissy says Luna takes after her mother by being “a bit of a perfectionist”.
She added: "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years. I'm trying to tell her that not everything - it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too - not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."
The ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star also revealed “kindness” is an important part of her parenting outlook, as she wants her children to be “warm and friendly” to others.
Speaking to People magazine, she explained: "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instil those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.