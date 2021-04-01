Chrissy Teigen: I'm coming to terms with not getting pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen is “coming to terms” with not being able to get pregnant again.
The 35-year-old model has ruled out carrying a third child herself after she suffered a devastating pregnancy loss last year, and has said making the decision to not get pregnant again has been “really difficult” to cope with emotionally.
Chrissy – who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend – said: “Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why? But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me - and it's not a failure."
The beauty conceived both of her children via IVF after struggling to conceive naturally, and whilst she feels “so lucky” to have been able to carry her two kids, she’ll be looking into surrogacy or adoption for any future additions to her brood.
She added: "I'm so lucky for that. I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption."
And Chrissy wants to help other people in a similar position find ways to make their parenting dreams a reality.
She explained to People magazine: "For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing. It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child."
Chrissy and John revealed last year they had lost their third child – who was conceived naturally and whom they had named Jack – after 20 weeks of pregnancy.
