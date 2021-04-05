Chrissy Teigen: I've given up on diet culture

Chrissy Teigen has “thrown” diet culture “out of the window”.
The 35-year-old model has said she’s done trying to follow the latest trends when it comes to dieting and healthy eating, as she just wants to focus on what “makes [her] happy”, including eating whatever she wants.
She said: "I've thrown all of that out of the window. I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come.
“I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."
And giving up strict dieting has also helped Chrissy – who has four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles with her husband John Legend – in her mental wellness journey.
She added: "I've lived a whole life. I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself. I've been trying to figure that out for so so long.
"Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car. That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that."
Instead of focusing on her diet, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star is finding “balance” in exercise such as yoga and Pilates.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I will say I indulge in some things I thought were maybe cuckoo before. I do appreciate a good sound bath and I'm learning to meditate.
"I do love yoga and Pilates now but the balance in it is really nice because it's nice to be able to kill two birds by playing with my kids and getting that activity in honestly. To me that's more fun.
“John is different, he's the kind of guy who can go to the gym at like 6, 7 in the morning every single day no matter what but me, no, I try to have fun with it."
