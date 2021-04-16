Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has returned to Twitter three weeks after quitting due to negativity on the app.
The 35-year-old model had stepped back from the micro-blogging site - on which she has 13.7 million followers - after feeling "deeply bruised" by nasty comments left on her page, but now she has made a surprise comeback.
On Friday (04.16.21), she tweeted: "Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol
"I choose to take the bad with the good!! (sic)"
Her followers have welcomed her back with open arms, and one asked if Chrissy had "any fun anecdotes" from her time away.
She quipped: "I've spent weeks just saying tweets to shampoo bottles".
Last month, the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host explained that while she has always been seen as "the strong clap-back girl", she actually takes the comments to heart and acknowledged that she needs to learn "how to block out the negativity".
In a series of tweets shared before she deleted her profile, Chrissy explained: "Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.
"But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.
"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.
"My desire to be liked and fear of p****** people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!
"I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.
"I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here."
Chrissy - who has been known to hilariously hit back at trolls - has taken breaks from Twitter on several occasions over the past decade.
The 'Chrissy's Court' star stepped back from Twitter in November after falling into "a grief depression hole”.
Chrissy tragically lost her son Jack halfway through her pregnancy in September and took extended breaks from social media to help her cope with the grieving process, while she apologized to fans for not being around as much as she used to be.
