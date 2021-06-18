Chrissy Teigen steps down from Safely brand amid bullying claims

Chrissy Teigen has stepped down from her newly launched Safely brand amid her bullying allegations.
The 35-year-old model was recently accused by Courtney Stodden of telling them to take their own life in public tweets and private DMs when they were a teenager, which Chrissy has publicly apologised for.
And in light of the scandal, Chrissy has now stepped down from the home cleaning and self-care line she launched just three months ago with Kris Jenner.
A statement from Safely on Instagram read: “Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much-needed time to focus on herself and be with her family.
“We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions.
“The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high-quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households.”
The news comes shortly after Chrissy also dropped out of appearing in a voice over role in one episode of Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ amid the bullying claims.
And although Chrissy has apologised for the comments she made toward Courtney – who recently came out as non-binary – she has slammed claims made by fashion designer Michael Costello, who accused her of trying to blacklist him from the fashion community.
Chrissy insists screenshots shared by Michael have been photoshopped, and her representatives have said the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ star “will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations” about her.
They said: “Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to further demean her name and reputation. Chrissy will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be. She hopes Michael Costello can do the same.
“Chrissy has every right to correct the record and defend her name. She is not interested in making Mr. Costello the target of harassment or abuse from anyone claiming to support her. She hopes this can be a time of honest reflection and healing.”
