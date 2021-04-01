Chrissy Teigen wants more kids

Chrissy Teigen hasn't ruled out having more children.
The Sports Illustrated model - who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with her husband John Legend - admits she "can't imagine" a life without her kids and would never say never to eventually adding to her family.
She shared: "I can't imagine a life without [my children] - I just cannot. And I can't imagine a life without more, honestly, so we'll see!"
The 35-year-old singer tragically suffered a miscarriage with her son Jack but she wants to ensure she will always have him close to her by burying his ashes in the soil of a special tree they have decided to plant inside their new home.
She added: "We have this new [$17.5M six-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion] that we're building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree. The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us. He wasn't just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him."
Chrissy hopes that when she and her kids are older that they'll come back to visit her and John for Sunday dinner most weekends.
Speaking to People magazine for their Beautiful issue, she said: "I can't wait to see salt-and-pepper John and me next to him with my silver hair. I really look forward to our children being hopefully the type of kids that come over every weekend for Sunday dinner. That would be incredibly meaningful to me. I will be so happy seeing my family all around the same table."
