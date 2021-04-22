Chrissy Teigen's therapy discussions

Chrissy Teigen spoke about Khloé Kardashian's unedited photo leak with her therapist.
The Sports Illustrated model admitted she was left feeling "frustrated" after the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star tried to get the photograph taken down because she wants Khloé to be "proud" of the photo but she also understands that Khloé is allowed to want the photo private too.
She said: "Honest, I went like a million different ways with it and I ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough ... You get frustrated because I look at Khloé and I’m like, 'Of course, you’re so beautiful, you’re so strong.' The changes that she's made to her body, she's so proud of and everybody's so proud of. You want someone to be like, 'F*** yes, this is my body' in any light. If she didn't want that photo to be out, she didn't want that photo to be out. And that's fine, too. There can be two truths."
However, if Chrissy had experienced the same thing, she insists she would be happy to show off her body if it helps other people to feel better about their own figure.
Speaking on Watch What Happens Live, she added: "I would want people to know that, like, this is a strong, powerful photo of myself and I'm proud of it. I'm willing to go through this bulls*** and show off my body in any way that I can for other people to feel better about theirs."
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently admitted she has "thrown diet culture out the window".
Speaking about it, she said: "I've thrown all of that out of the window. I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come. I eat things when I want them. Because if I don't my mind personally goes crazy. I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.