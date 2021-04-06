Christie Brinkley: Ageing is the last frontier for the modelling business

Christie Brinkley thinks "ageing is the last frontier" for the modelling industry.
The 67-year-old model thinks the business has evolved markedly over recent decades, but she still thinks ageism remains a problem.
She explained: "Women tell me that they want to see themselves in there. They want to be stylish but they don’t want to look like they’re trying too hard. They want to be represented.
"I’ve been in this industry for 47 years now and I can’t begin to tell you how much it has evolved, but ageing is the last frontier."
Despite ongoing issues, Christie remains in love with her job and is desperate to keep working.
She told The Times newspaper: "I’m too young not to be working. I love my job."
Christie was once told that her career would be over by the time she was 30.
But she was on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine at the age of 63 alongside her daughters - Sailor, 22, and Alexa, 35.
The shoot was arranged at short notice, meaning she didn't have time to diet ahead of appearing with her daughters.
Speaking about her approach to the shoot, she explained: "I thought, ‘Well, it’s all about body positivity today, so que sera, sera.’ And with those two beauties, who’s looking at the old broad in the middle, right?"
Christie underwent hip replacement surgery last year, after she was injured in a helicopter crash in Colorado in 1994.
The model took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of a snorkelling trip, one of which showed a large band aid covering her hip area.
She captioned the post: "New Year, New Hip! Yes that’s a band aid on my hip.
"I injured my hip in a back country skiing helicopter crash on a mountaintop in Telluride many years ago. The pain in my hip got a little bit worse each year. 12 years ago I was told it needed to be replaced but the surgery was daunting ! And I had things to do!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.