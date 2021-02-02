Christina Perri: My family is 'healing' following our pregnancy loss

Christina Perri and her family are “healing” following her pregnancy loss.
The ‘Jar of Hearts’ singer revealed in November her baby had been “born silent”, just months after enduring a miscarriage in January 2020.
And now, Christina – who was expecting her second child with her husband Paul Costabile, with whom she already has three-year-old daughter Carmella – has said the family are still healing from their loss, both “together and alone”.
In a post on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “we’re healing. a tiny bit every day we take another step forward.
“i keep describing grief as a house. i live in this house now, i just go from room to room. paul and carmella are here in the grief house too. we are healing together and alone. (sic)”
The 34-year-old singer went on to say it has been difficult watching her daughter process the loss, but insisted the family are doing all they can to “be okay”.
She added: "watching carmella grieve has been the hardest, but she is made of stars. she keeps lighting our darkness.
"some days we take three steps forward and some days we don't move. love is guiding us. we keep facing the sun. we keep trying to be ok. we're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. we know this is a long road.
"the messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through.
"thank you (sic)"
Christina announced the tragic news in November, when she took to Instagram to post a picture of her and husband holding their baby's hand.
She wrote alongside it: "Last night we lost our baby girl. She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.