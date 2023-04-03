Christine McVie’s cause of death ‘massive stroke brought on by aggressive cancer’

Christine McVie’s cause of death was reportedly a massive stroke brought on by an aggressive form of cancer.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist last November at the age of 79, and The Blast says her death certificate states she had been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

