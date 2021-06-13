Christine Quinn reveals Khloe Kardashian's parenting advice

Christine Quinn has received “so much advice” about parenthood from Khloe Kardashian.
The ‘Selling Sunset’ star and her husband Christian Richard recently welcomed son Christian Jr. into the world and the blonde beauty is thankful she’s had her “ultimate mom goal” – who has three-year-old True with Tristan Thompson – on hand to guide her through the early stages.
Speaking to New! magazine, she said: [Khloe is] so sweet and supportive and has given me so much advice.
“The number one thing she said was they grow up so fast, cherish every moment and take lots of pictures, so that’s what I’ve been doing.
"We actually have a lot of mutual friends but we started becoming friends on Instagram.
“She’s so inspirational and going into motherhood she was my ultimate mom goal.
“She was everything to me, from watching her birth to her struggles with infertility.”
The 32-year-old beauty – who had an emergency c-section after two days of labor – is enjoying every aspect of parenting so far, particularly now she’s almost recovered from the operation.
She said: “I’m finally at a point where I’ve recovered almost 100% so I’m feeling good and walking around.
"The first week was really hard because I physically couldn’t take care of the baby.
“I was changing his diaper the other day and he was peeing and pooping all over me and I was like, ‘I’m so glad I can experience this now.’
“The fact I enjoy being peed and pooped on shows how much my life has changed.”
