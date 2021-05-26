Christine Quinn targeted by mom-shamers

Christine Quinn has been targeted by "mom-shamers" since having her first child.
The 'Selling Sunset' star welcomed her son Christian Georges Dumontet - who she has with her husband Christian Richard - into the world on May 15 but she has already been heavily criticised by a number of online trolls, who have slammed her for going back to work so soon after the baby's arrival.
She said: "The mom-shamers are real, that's for sure. I've gotten people who are like, 'Oh I'm so happy you're getting back to work, that's great!' And then I have people who are like, 'You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who's taking care of the baby?'"
However, Christine insists she knows how to respond to those who criticise her parenting style.
Speaking on E! News' Daily Pop, she added: "I'm like, 'Listen, my husband's amazing. He's home, the baby's sleeping, what's the difference?' For me, I love to work.
"There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong and they can do it. For me, I'm happy to be working. I'm thrilled to have a job and I'm thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all. I think that's really the message here: Women really can do it all, so don't be shaming! I want to keep my work life and home life separate."
Christine previously confessed her baby is "more precious than she could have ever imagined".
She said: "Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined.
"Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him. Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.