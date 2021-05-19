Christine Quinn welcomes her first child!

Christine Quinn has welcomed her first child.
The ‘Selling Sunset’ star has become a mother for the first time after she gave birth to a son named Christian Georges Dumontet, whom she has with her husband Christian Richard.
Speaking about her son’s birth, she said: "Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone. It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him.
"Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"
Christine explained that her water broke just after she came home from filming season four of ‘Selling Sunset’, and said her son was born via emergency C-section.
She added: "It was a giant gush of fluid, just like in the movies. I wrapped a towel around my waist and off we went to the hospital. Twenty-two minutes later, Baby C was born via emergency c-section performed by Dr. Steve A. Rad. He was incredible under the pressure and complexity of the situation.
“Baby C was very eager to make his appearance in this world and in dramatic fashion — he got that from his mommy.”
And the real estate agent praised her husband for being her “rock” throughout her labour.
She told People magazine: "He was very calm throughout the whole process. One day I might share more about what happened, but for right now, I am humbled and grateful that three of us came home from the hospital.
"It was the most magical moment of my life. Suddenly, there is a tiny human in my arms. It was surreal when I was finally able to hold him and kiss his little nose. I can't believe that we created this little miracle."
