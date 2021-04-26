Christopher McQuarrie full of praise for Top Gun: Maverick

Christopher McQuarrie has described 'Top Gun: Maverick' as the "best film" he has worked on.
The 52-year-old filmmaker is part of the writing team on the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise's 1986 blockbuster 'Top Gun'.
Asked on Twitter if he had seen the final cut of the film and for his thoughts on 'Top Gun: Maverick', Christopher responded: "I've lost count of how many times. The best film I've been a part of. I cannot wait to see it unleashed on an audience."
McQuarrie is a regular collaborator with Tom, having worked together with the star on a number of 'Mission: Impossible' films and 'Jack Reacher' and also hinted that he has much of the story in mind for the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible 8'.
He tweeted: "I know how it starts and I know how it ends. I know much of what happens in the middle. I'm slightly disoriented as a result."
Tom is set to reprise his role as fighter pilot Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell in 'Top Gun: Maverick' but previously confessed that he "never thought" that the film could happen.
The 58-year-old star said: "Everywhere I went, people would be like, 'Do Top Gun', and I'm like, 'Guys, I don't know how to do it.'
"I don't know what the story is. I don't make movies just to make movies. I was like, 'Jerry (Bruckheimer, producer), it's never going to happen'. I honestly never thought I would make it."
Tom also discussed the importance of making the flick authentically and without the use of CGI technology.
He said: "We just started talking. And I realised that there were things that we could accomplish cinematically.
"And I started getting excited about this big challenge of, 'How do we do it?' So I said to Jerry, 'I'll do it if...' meaning, I'm not going to do the CGI stuff."
