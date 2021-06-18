Ciara and Russell Wilson had love at first sight

Ciara and Russell Wilson knew within five minutes of meeting that they'd marry and have children.
The 'Goodies' singer and the NFL player - who have four-year-old daughter Sienna and 10-month-old son Win together - will celebrate five years of marriage next month and they admitted they fell in love at first sight.
Russell gushed to E! News: "I would say the first five minutes I met C, I knew she was going to be my wife and I also knew she was going to be a great mom and I think that she's everything that you'd want her to be in terms of being so caring.
"She doesn't mind getting her hands dirty. She wants to be around the kids as much as possible and teach them the way she knows how to.
"I think the best thing is she loves with a full heart every day. Being around her for five minutes, I knew. I knew in that moment she was everything I ever wanted."
Ciara - who also has seven-year-old son Future with former partner Future - added: "I also knew in the same moment—in the same five minutes.
"I can say after the first time of being around each other, I knew he was going to be everything that I could have hoped for and dreamed of, just to be honest, and especially in the case of raising kids. I knew he was going to be a person that would be capable of it all. A man who would be capable of it all."
The couple's shared Christian faith is very important to them and is at the heart of the way they raise their family.
Ciara said: "In the bible it says, ‘Faith the size of a mustard seed can move mountains' and so I just hope that whenever they have challenges or are maybe in doubt, they are able to dig deep and find that inner faith and know that that will allow them to prevail.'
"The world can turn you all over the place so you have to have something to stand on, to have something that's true and solid and I pray that our kids will be able to have that and understand how powerful and meaningful that is for their lives."
Russell added: "One of our favourite scriptures is ‘faith, hope and love, but the greatest of these is love' and hopefully, we can give them as much love and demonstrate that daily for them."
