Ciara likes Russell Wilson to "lead" their relationship.
The 35-year-old singer - who married Russell in 2016 - has admitted she likes to let her husband manage most of the big decisions for their family.
Ciara - who has Sienna, three, and Win, six months, with Russell, as well as Future, six, from a previous relationship - told GQ magazine: “I really love letting him lead, as the man of the house.”
Although the 32-year-old NFL star takes charge of their decisions, he likes to discuss any big plans with his wife before making permanent choices.
He explained: "I'm a quarterback, so I like talking. I like talking about plays. I like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this idea? This strategy?’ ‘Hey, what do you think about this for the kids?’ Ciara, she’s an entertainer. She runs the show. She is the show.
"So for both of us, we have our beautiful flow of dialogue, constantly. And that could be all the way from our kids to, you know, the next business decision that we’re doing, to where we want to take our next trip to, you know, ‘Hey, what do you think about making a donation here or there?’"
The loved-up couple know that it takes determination and patience to make their relationship work.
However, they are dedicated to starting over every day to ensure they achieve a happy marriage.
Russell added: "I think it was Thomas Edison, maybe, who talked about 10,000 light bulbs. That’s how many light bulbs it took to get to the right light bulb, you know? When you think about all that, how many times does it take to get to the right special moment, to get to that perfect place?
"If it was so easy to get to perfection, everybody would do it. That’s why you aspire to make the perfect light bulb."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.