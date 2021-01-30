Cicely Tyson never worked for money.
The 'Sounder' star insisted she never took on an acting role just for the money, but because she wanted to tell more varied stories about Black people.
Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine before her sad passing earlier this week, she said: "I never worked for money. I didn’t care what they offered me. Because I felt there were enough actresses who would take those jobs and would be happy doing them. That was not my mission. I wanted to make the world know that yes, we have prostitutes and thieves, like every other race of people. But I did not want the world to say, ‘This is what black people are all about.’ I want it to know we’re doctors, lawyers, all types.
"I was offered an unmarried woman with five children, each by a different man, and I passed on it. The president of 20th Century Fox said, ‘Why did you do that? You’d get nominated for awards.’ I realised later the writer was doing her maid’s life, making a living out of it."
Cicely's death at the age of 96 was confirmed earlier this week.
Her family shared: "With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy."
Whilst her manager, Larry Thompson, added in a statement: "I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing.
"Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree."
Since her passing, tributes have flooded in for Cicely by Zendaya, Shonda Rhimes and Viola Davis, who starred as Cicely's on screen daughter in 'How To Get Away With Murder'.
