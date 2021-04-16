Cillian Murphy leads tributes to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy has led tributes to Helen McCrory.
The 'Peaky Blinders' star admitted he was "brokenhearted" by the news of Helen's passing, after she tragically lost her battle to cancer at the age of 52.
In a statement, he said: "I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.
"It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family."
J.K. Rowling also posted her own tribute to Helen, who starred in both parts of 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Draco Malfoy.
She wrote on her Twitter account: "I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."
BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, wrote in their tribute: "We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows."
Sir Sam Mendes, who directed 'Skyfall' in which Helen starred, added in a statement: "The film and theatre world has lost a one of a kind actress, and her family and friends have been robbed of an extraordinary, indomitable spirit. The world will be an infinitely poorer place without Helen in it."
Helen's husband Damian Lewis confirmed her sad passing on Friday (16.04.21).
He wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."
