Claire Holt plans to spend time with her kids before working again

Claire Holt wants to spend more time with her children before she heads back to her acting career.
The ‘Originals’ star has son James, two, and daughter Elle, nine months, with her husband Andrew Joblon, and has said she wants to get back into acting again, but wants to wait until her kids let her “out the front door”.
She said: "I hope to get back to acting when my children allow me and my toddler lets go of my leg and allows me out the front door. But with the current climate and quarantine issues and all those things, it's been a little difficult to sort of figure out how to make that work with my two babies. But it's been really nice to sort of explore this other side of my career and really connect with people on the social media as well, so I've been loving doing that."
Claire, 33, can currently be seen in new movie ‘Untitled Horror Movie’, which she filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic while she was six months pregnant.
Speaking to People magazine, she said: "I was six months pregnant with my daughter when we shot this film.
“We were shooting through the night, and then I have a toddler (James, 2) that wakes up at 6:30 in the morning. I was pulling days and nights for the duration of the shoot. But it was just so fun because I didn't have to travel anywhere. I didn't have to pick up my life or take my toddler to another country. I got to sleep in my own bed, and work in my own home, and run to my kitchen to make a snack in between."
The ‘Vampire Diaries’ actress previously suffered a miscarriage in 2018, and said in December she was worried she would never have children after her loss.
She said: "My miscarriage [was the hardest thing of my life]. I thought I'd never be able to have children. If you're going through one, hold one. There's hope."
