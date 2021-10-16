Classic Frights & Marathons: From AMC FearFest to Charlie Brown and the Peanuts

Looking for a scare or two on TV? From marathons to fan-favorite specials, we’re rounding up some must-see titles airing this October.
AMC FearFest
Screams and scares all October long. Highlights include a Halloween marathon kicking off with the 1978 original on October 13 at 7/6c, and a Final Destination marathon on October 24 (9:51am/8:51c).
31 Nights of Halloween
Family-friendly frights air aplenty on Freeform. Catch 1995 flick Casper (October 12, 4/3c) and the witchy Hocus Pocus (October 28, 9/8c), plus newer animated films like Hotel Transylvania’s sequels (October 17, 7:20/6:20c).
TCM Halloween Marathon
Keep the lights on. Starting October 29, the movie channel airs iconic horror hits like 1968’s zombified Night of the Living Dead (October 29, 10/9c), 1974’s Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein (October 30, 9:30/8:30c) and 1960’s menacing serial killer flick Psycho (October 31, 8/7c).
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Good grief! Don’t go looking for the Peanuts’ 1966 animated special on broadcast this year — it’s only streaming on Apple TV+. But you can watch it over and over again! Available now.
