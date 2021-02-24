Clive Davis diagnosed with Bell's palsy

Clive Davis has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy.
The legendary music producer has been forced to postpone the second half of his annual pre-Grammys party to a later date, his representative Sean Cassidy has confirmed.
Cassidy said: "He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to recover within six to eight weeks. He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-Grammy gala in May."
Bell's palsy causes temporary facial paralysis but a source close to the 88-year-old star told the New York Post's Page Six column that it is not affecting his ability to speak.
The insider added: "But if he had to do a Zoom [party] with 2,000 people, having a facial tick is not going to work."
Davis had planned to host two virtual galas in place of his yearly live bash due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first was held prior to the planned Grammys date in January and featured appearances from John Legend, Alicia Keys and Bruce Springsteen. The second had been set for March 13 to mark the ceremony, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Cyndi Lauper were slated to make appearances at the gala but Clive has had to postpone for the first time in 45 years of hosting the event.
Cassidy said: "He is obviously disappointed with the delay, but he is excited to host the second installment later this spring as it is shaping up to be as big as the first one."
A new date for the party is yet to be announced.
