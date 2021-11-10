CMA Awards, ‘Passing’ on Netflix, ‘Nature’ in the Rockies, ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’

THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – ABC’s “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” stars Luke Bryan. (ABC/Robby Klein)

 Robby Klein
Two-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan hosts the 55th Country Music Association Awards from Nashville. Netflix presents director Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed film Passing, about racial identity during the Harlem Renaissance. PBS’ Nature begins a two-part series about wildlife “Born in the Rockies.” A live-action version of the children’s favorite Clifford the Big Red Dog begins streaming on Paramount+ as it opens in movie theaters.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

