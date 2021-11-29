‘CMA Country Christmas,’ ‘Voice’ Coaches ‘Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon, ‘9-1-1’ Sinkhole, CW’s ‘Black Pack’

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - Just in time for the holidays, the Country Music Association has revealed performers for its 12th annual holiday special, “CMA Country Christmas.” First-time hosts Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce will be joined by Jimmie Allen with Louis York & The Shindellas, BRELAND, Brett Eldredge, Lady A, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson for an intimate evening of holiday classics. “CMA Country Christmas” airs Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Hunter Berry/CMA) JIMMIE ALLEN

 Hunter Berry
TownNews.com Content Exchange

A musical tradition for 12 years, ABC’s CMA Country Christmas gathers country stars to put new spins on holiday favorites. After The Voice, the coaches head to a preview episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new That’s My Jam game show. The heroes of Fox’s 9-1-1 deal with a giant sinkhole in L.A., hopefully nowhere near La Brea. Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger form The Black Pack in a Rat Pack-inspired musical holiday special.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.