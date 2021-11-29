A musical tradition for 12 years, ABC’s CMA Country Christmas gathers country stars to put new spins on holiday favorites. After The Voice, the coaches head to a preview episode of Jimmy Fallon’s new That’s My Jam game show. The heroes of Fox’s 9-1-1 deal with a giant sinkhole in L.A., hopefully nowhere near La Brea. Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo and Eric Bellinger form The Black Pack in a Rat Pack-inspired musical holiday special.
‘CMA Country Christmas,’ ‘Voice’ Coaches ‘Jam’ with Jimmy Fallon, ‘9-1-1’ Sinkhole, CW’s ‘Black Pack’
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
