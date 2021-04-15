Colton Underwood feels "awesome" after coming out as gay.
The former 'Bachelor' star opened up about his sexuality on 'Good Morning America' on Wednesday (14.04.21) and he's thrilled with the support he received after speaking out.
The 29-year-old star told TMZ that he feels "awesome and free and happy" after coming out, and praised fans for reaching out, saying the response he's got from the interview "has all been great, it's all been love."
Among those who have offered support to Colton are former contestants of his season of 'The Bachelor'.
Tayshia Adams, who was a runner up, said she is "very happy" for her former flame.
She told People magazine: "I'm very happy that Colton is able to now live his life openly and without fear of being his true self.
"I support his willingness to share his truth, and welcome the additional LGBTQ representation to Bachelor Nation with open arms."
Hannah Godwin, another runner-up that season, wishes "the very best" to the former footballer.
She said: "I support Colton for having the courage to finally be able to live his life authentically. Nobody should have to hide who they really are. I'll always wish Colton the very best and hoping he has found his peace."
The programme's host, Chris Harrison, shared a photo of himself and Colton on Instagram and said he was "very proud" of his friend.
He wrote: "Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth. You have my love and support my friend."
And the programme's executive producers issued a statement of support in the wake of the interview.
They said: "We are so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."
In his interview, Colton explained he had come to terms with his sexuality earlier this year.
He said: "For me, I've run from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time.
"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. The next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. It's been a journey for sure."
