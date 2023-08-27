Disney+ users won’t get to see a TV adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles after all. The streaming platform is ditching the live-action series, even though an eight-episode season has already finished filming.

The decision not to stream The Spiderwick Chronicles is part of a content write-off Disney announced in May, according to Deadline, which first reported the cancellation.

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

