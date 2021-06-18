Conan O'Brien appeared 'like the grinch' during firework display

Conan O'Brien appeared "like the Grinch" when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher started lighting fireworks for their kids.
The 37-year-old actress - who has Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four, with the actor - has revealed they were putting on a secret fireworks show for their family amid the coronavirus lockdown when the chat-show host appeared from nowhere.
During an appearance on 'Conan', Mila recalled: "It's peak of pandemic, July 4th weekend. My husband decides to procure fireworks ... And we're like, 'Listen, it's for the kids. No one's here. We'll set them off on the beach. It's going to be safe.' He's from Iowa. He knows how to do this."
The Hollywood star recalled Conan, 58, suddenly appearing on the beach and seeming to be unhappy about something.
She said: "We are setting off said fireworks, and no one's on the beach - there's nobody there.
"And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this. [Impersonates Conan approaching with a frown and crossed arms.] But with a hoodie."
However, Conan rubbished Mila's recollection of the moment.
He said: "I'm not Mr. Burns on 'The Simpsons'!"
But Mila refused to back down and co-host Andy Richter said: "He does that when he sees people enjoying themselves."
Conan then added: "I'm like the Grinch."
The TV star subsequently insisted he felt concerned when he heard "major explosions on the beach".
Earlier this year, meanwhile, Mila revealed she took her family to a baby rave during lockdown.
The actress opened up about life in quarantine, revealing how she tried to keep her family entertained during the pandemic.
She said: "I was like, guys, we're going to a rave. My husband is, 'What? I'm like, don't worry about it, I got this.
"We showed up. I'm not kidding you. I took my four-year-old and six-year-old and my grown-a** husband to a baby rave.
"It was lights everywhere, music. It was physically put on by a rave company. You felt like you were tripping on acid ... The kids are like, 'This is the best experience ever!' I was like, 'Oh no!'"
