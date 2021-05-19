‘Conners’ Proposals and More ABC Comedy Finales, Cher and the Elephant, ‘Nova’ Revisits the Hindenburg, More ‘Sara’ on Netflix

THE CONNERS - “Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear” – Big changes are coming for the Conners, with not one but TWO proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her “JEOPARDY!” infamy to her advantage on the season finale of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) SARA GILBERT, LECY GORANSON, JOHN GOODMAN

 Eric McCandless
An eventful season finale of The Conners, with two marriage proposals, anchors an evening of ABC comedy finales (one for good). The iconic Cher goes to bat for a mistreated Pakistani elephant. PBS’ Nova investigates the Hindenberg disaster. Bravo’s Beverly Hills housewives are back.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

