Conor McGregor 'could have died' after being hit by a car

Conor McGregor "could have died" after being hit by a car.

The 34-year-old mixed martial artist took to social media on Friday (27.01.23) to reveal he had been knocked off his bike by a car behind him - whose driver had been blinded by the sun - while riding through the Irish countryside but credited his knowledge of the full-contact combat sport based for saving his life.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.