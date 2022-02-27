Corbin Bleu‘s getting his head back in the game as he prepares to revisit High School Musical. The star of the original franchise will appear in the third season of Disney+‘s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS for short).
The actor, who played Chad Danforth in the Disney Channel Original Movies, was announced as a guest star earlier this year alongside fellow Disney Channel vets Hannah Montana‘s Jason Earles and ZOMBIES‘ Meg Donnelly. Considering Disney+’s surrounds a group of students who attend class at East High, the school where the original High School Musical was filmed, Corbin Bleu exists in this world as himself.
Bleu made his High School Musical debut in 2006 and appeared as Chad in the follow-up films with 2007’s High Schoool Musical 2 and 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year which received a theatrical release.
Season 3 of HSMTMTS follows the Wildcats as they attend Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned resort in California where they prepare to put on a summer production of Frozen. Bleu tells TV Insider his role is “definitely very meta.” As previously revealed, the actor clarifies, “I’m playing myself. I’m not playing Chad, I’m playing Corbin.” So, what should viewers expect from this version of Corbin?
'The Real Dirty Dancing': Corbin Bleu & Cat Cora Break Down Their Big Win
“I’m playing a little bit more of a jaded, meaner version of [myself],” the actor teases, “but we’ll see the arc how it goes over the process.”
Considering it’s been more than 10 years since he joined in the franchise’s song-and-dance, Bleu shares, “it’s such a great time of nostalgia, and I feel like I’m very honored that I am being able to go back and revisit that.”
Stay tuned for more on HSMTMTS as Season 3 continues to take shape at Disney+.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Disney+
